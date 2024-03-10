Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $191,620.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex by 2,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vertex by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

