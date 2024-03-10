Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 96,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

