Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

