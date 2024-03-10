William M. Hickey III Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Permian Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

