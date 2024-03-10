Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1104024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.68.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.
