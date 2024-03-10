Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.4465 dividend. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

