Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $155,317.47 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $155,317.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,552.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

