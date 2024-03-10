ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Down 5.4%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 32,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 60,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
