100,700 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. CRH makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $33,279,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $165,558,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $12,271,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 34.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $81.17 on Monday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
