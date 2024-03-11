11,194 Shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 54.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE OLP opened at $22.32 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $474.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

