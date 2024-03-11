12,827 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

