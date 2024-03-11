14,716 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,468,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 70,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 113,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

