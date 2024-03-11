1,548 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,465 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $310.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

