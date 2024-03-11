20,643 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 98,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

