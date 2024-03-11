20,656 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 770,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 743,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 8.6 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

