22,609 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
SolarWinds Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
