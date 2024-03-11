22,609 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

