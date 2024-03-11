2,273 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.