2,278 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $151.30.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

