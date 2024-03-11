24,461 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OII opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.