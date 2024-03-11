28,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Etsy makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Etsy by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Etsy by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

