28,251 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

