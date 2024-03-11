2,855 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $111.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

