28,763 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Primo Water by 55.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,419,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 860,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.03. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

