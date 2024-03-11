29,506 Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

