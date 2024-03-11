32,827 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CG opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.