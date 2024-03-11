3,470 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,470 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Matador Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $64.47 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

