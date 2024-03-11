3,739 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.