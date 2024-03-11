3,833 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

