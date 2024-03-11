41,836 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $20.86 on Monday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

