5,303 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $294.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

