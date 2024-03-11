5,595 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,514,000 after acquiring an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $121.66 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

