90,078 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $851,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,439,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

