94,539 Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NETDU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

