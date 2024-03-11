ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.