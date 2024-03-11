Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

Insider Activity at Acushnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 144,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,696 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.