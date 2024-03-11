Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,019,155 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

