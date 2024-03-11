Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $61.54 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,524. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

