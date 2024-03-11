Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

