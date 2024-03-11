Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

