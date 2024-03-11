Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,050 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $42.25 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

