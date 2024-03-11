Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GitLab alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,796,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,201 shares of company stock worth $126,081,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 2.3 %

GitLab stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.