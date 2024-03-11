Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 98,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

