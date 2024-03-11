Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 15,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 214,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,063,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,439 shares of company stock worth $7,312,079. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.