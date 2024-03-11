Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $5.23 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $4,616,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,718 shares of company stock worth $31,827,305 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

