ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ADT by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ADT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
