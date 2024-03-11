Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $353.99 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.