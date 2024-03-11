Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

