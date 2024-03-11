Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.