Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.09 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

