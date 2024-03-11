Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($5.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.55) for the year. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,717 shares of company stock worth $1,297,471 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

